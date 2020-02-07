EU abate a Qasim al-Rimi, líder y fundador de Al Qaeda (21:15 h)

2020/02/06  De Redacción ADN
0


Oaxaca de Juárez, 6 de febrero. Por orden de Donald Trump, el ejército de Estados Unidos abatió a Qasim Al Rimi, fundador y líder de Al Qaeda en la península Arábiga (AQAP).

En la operación antiterrorista, ejecutada en Yemén, también murió Ayman Al Zawahiri, número dos de la organización extremista.

“Bajo las órdenes de Rimi, Al Qaeda aplicó una violencia desmesurada contra civiles en Yemen y trató de conducir e inspirar numerosos ataques contra Estados Unidos y nuestras fuerzas”, precisó la Casa Blanca en un comunicado.

The White House

@WhiteHouse

At the direction of President Trump, the U.S. conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. http://45.wh.gov/pqTQeW 

Statement from the President | The White House

At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in…

whitehouse.gov

14.7K

En la declaración emitida por la Casa Blanca, Trump agregó que “Estados Unidos, nuestros intereses y aliados están más seguros como resultado de su muerte (de Rimi).

Continuaremos protegiendo al pueblo estadounidense rastreando y eliminando a los terroristas que buscan hacernos daño”.

Rimi se unió a Al Qaeda en la década de 1990 y trabajó en Afganistán para Osama bin Laden.

La Razón

Mundo Principal









Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *



  • ¿Ya escuchaste la cumbia del avión presidencial?

  • INMOBILIARIA HESO

  • Búscanos en Facebook



Más historias

Sin Límites: MORENA está más fuerte que nunca: Eric Cotoñeto (21:30 h)

 Oaxaca de Juárez, 6 de febrero. MORENA está más fuerte que nunca: Eric Cotoñeto *Entrevista con el principal operador...
error: ¡Contenido protegido bajo derechos de autor!