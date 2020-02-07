EU abate a Qasim al-Rimi, líder y fundador de Al Qaeda (21:15 h)

At the direction of President Trump, the U.S. conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. http://45.wh.gov/pqTQeW
