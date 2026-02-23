Sigue la alerta de la embajada de EE.UU. en México por actos violentos (16:30 h)

Oaxaca de Juárez, 23 de febrero.

Security Alert – Update 4: Ongoing Security Operations – U.S. Mission Mexico (February 23, 2026)

Locations:

Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara)

Baja California State (including Tijuana, Tecate, and Ensenada)

Nayarit State (including the Nuevo Nayarit/Nuevo Vallarta area near Puerta Vallarta)

areas of Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Michoacan, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Veracruz, and Zacatecas states

Event: Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in specific locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place. U.S. government staff in Guadalajara (Jalisco), Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco/Nayarit), Ciudad Guzman (Jalisco), Tijuana (Baja California), Chiapas, and Michoacan are sheltering in place until all blockades are cleared, and we urge U.S. citizens to do the same.

While incidents were reported yesterday, February 22, the situation has returned to normal in the following areas: Quintana Roo State (including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum), Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas. Please see the general Mexico Travel Advisory for additional information on these locations.

All U.S. government staff at Consulate General Monterrey have been directed to remain in the Monterrey metropolitan area, and U.S. government staff have been directed not to travel to Mazatlan through Wednesday, February 25.

FLIGHTS

In Puerto Vallarta, flights continue to be disrupted due to availability of flight crews. The Embassy is in close contact with airlines to monitor their plans.

All other airports in Mexico are open, and most airports are operating normally. If you are traveling via any airport other than Guadalajara or Puerto Vallarta, we have received no indication of any security-related flight disruptions. Check with your airline to confirm your flight status and schedule.

Some, but not all, scheduled flights are departing from Guadalajara; if your flight to the United States is cancelled, you may be able to book a connecting flight through another Mexican city.

ROADS

Mexican authorities have curtailed operations on some toll roads, reportedly in Puebla, Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, San Luis Potosi, Tijuana, Queretaro, Veracruz, and Mazatlán, due to February 22 blockades.

Actions to Take:

Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements.

Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.

Check

@CAPUFE

on X for status of road closures.

Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.

Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

https://mx.usembassy.gov/security-alert-update-4-ongoing-security-operations-u-s-mission-mexico-february-23-2026/

