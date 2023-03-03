Rescatan a “Alex” de los escombros en Turquía (video) (19:00 h)

2023/03/02  De Redacción ADN
Después de 23 días de haber estado abajo de los escombros, rescatistas lograron sacar con vida al perro “Alex”.

