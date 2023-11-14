New York Times le responde a Ernestina Godoy (18:25 h)

The New York Times Responds to Criticisms of Our Reporting on the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office.
Three reporters from The Times pursued details over the course of months from multiple sources, independently confirming everything that we published, including from documents directly issued by the courthouse in Mexico City. Throughout this process, we sought comment from the Attorney General and her office, who did not offer compelling information that would counter our reporting, which also reflected the ruling of a federal judge.
Tres reporteros de The New York Times investigaron para el reportaje durante meses, durante los cuales entrevistaron varias fuentes y confirmaron de manera independiente toda la información que publicamos, incluso con documentos emitidos directamente por juzgados en Ciudad de México.
A lo largo de este proceso, buscamos comentarios de la Fiscal General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México y de su oficina, quienes no ofrecieron información convincente para contradecir nuestro trabajo, que también incluyó las conclusiones de una jueza federal.
Deja un comentario