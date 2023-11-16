León Krauze confirmó su salida de Univisión (18:30 h)

Miami, 15 de noviembre. En su cuenta personal de twitter, el periodista León Krauze confirmó su salida de Univisión después de haber trabajado 13 años.

“Yesterday, after thirteen rewarding years, my journey with @Univision Noticias concluded yesterday. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be a part of this exceptional team of journalism professionals. I depart with profound gratitude for my friends and colleagues at Univisión, Los Angeles. Together, we shared unforgettable years, embracing community journalism as a true way of life. I am very grateful for and appreciative of my friends and colleagues at Univisión, Miami, where I experienced significant personal and professional growth. Above all, I want to thank our audience, the millions of Latino familes whom I’ve had the honor of serving throughout these years. My unwavering commitment, past, present, and future, is to journalism that amplifies the voices and illuminates the stories of those who so often go unheard and unseen. That will remain my guiding principle. Until very soon”.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Compartir