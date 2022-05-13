DNV emite comunicado; respalda hallazgos del incidente de la línea 12 del Metro (22:00 h)

Oaxaca de Juárez, 12 de mayo. For over 150 years DNV has been an independent international expert in assurance and risk management, headquartered in Norway. The company’s 12,000 experts now operate in more than 100 countries around the world. DNV was appointed by the Mexico City Government to conduct an external audit to investigate the cause of the collapse of the Mexico City subway line in May 2021. DNV confirms that it has now delivered the third and Final Report of the Root Cause Analysis (RCA), produced by an international team of experts, in accordance with the RCA methodology and to strict internal quality and revision procedures. This Final Report was delivered fully within contractual requirements, on time and complete. DNV confirms that the report was produced without the involvement of any experts who could have conflict of interests in this case. DNV stands behind the methodology employed, the findings of our experts, and the conclusions in our report on the Root Cause Analysis of the Mexico City Metro Line 12 incident.

With regards to claims made against our employee Mr. Galindo Alvarado in the media, there is no conflict of interest. Mr. Galindo Alvarado has been employed by DNV since July 2019. He is not the legal representative of DNV in Mexico. He has no authority, interference or decision-making power over the reports nor was he involved in the investigation of the incident or writing the deliverables at any point. All reports were prepared by a global team of DNV technical experts in Mexico, USA, Germany, and Spain, among others.

Comunicado de prensa

Durante más de 150 años, DNV ha sido un experto internacional independiente en aseguramiento y gestión de riesgos, con sede en Noruega. Los 12.000 expertos de la empresa ahora operan en más de 100 países de todo el mundo. DNV fue designada por el Gobierno de la Ciudad de México para realizar una auditoría externa para investigar la causa del colapso de la línea del Metro de la Ciudad de México en mayo de 2021. DNV confirma que ya entregó el tercer y último reporte del Análisis Causa Raíz (RCA), producido por un equipo internacional de expertos, de acuerdo con la metodología RCA acordada y con estrictos procedimientos internos de calidad. Este informe final se entregó totalmente en apego a los requisitos contractuales, a tiempo y completo. DNV confirma que el informe se elaboró sin la participación de ningún experto que pudiera tener un conflicto de intereses. DNV respalda la metodología empleada, los hallazgos y las conclusiones del Análisis Causa Raíz del incidente de la Línea 12 del Metro de la Ciudad de México.

En cuanto a las denuncias realizadas en los medios de comunicación contra nuestro empleado el Sr. Galindo Alvarado, no existe ningún conflicto de interés. El Sr. Galindo Alvarado es empleado de DNV desde julio de 2019. No es el representante legal de DNV en México. No tiene autoridad, injerencia ni poder de decisión sobre los informes ni participó en la investigación del incidente ni en la redacción de los entregables en ningún momento. Todos los informes fueron preparados por un equipo global de expertos técnicos de DNV en México, EE. UU., Alemania y España, entre otros.

