Conoce las principales nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2020 (19:30 h)

Oaxaca de Juárez, 20 de septiembre. La entrega anual de los premios Emmy, que celebra lo mejor de la televisión, será realizada el domingo por la noche en una ceremonia virtual conducida por Jimmy Kimmel desde Los Ángeles.
A continuación, una lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Killing Eve” (AMC)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“Dead to Me” (Netflix)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“Insecure” (HBO)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)
“Mrs. America” (FX)
“Unbelievable” (Netflix)
“Unorthodox” (Netflix)
“Watchmen” (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
MEJOR ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Regina King, “Watchmen”
Octavia Spencer, “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”
Deja un comentario