Videos del sismo de 6.2 en California, Estados Unidos (17:15 h)

Good afternoon Redwood Coast, CA did you feel the M6.2 quake about 24 miles west of Petrolia? https://t.co/f7cGizQEIt The #ShakeAlert system was activated and alerts are being delivered to cell phones. @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/cFz2bT1hxY

— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) December 20, 2021