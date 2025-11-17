Sheinbaum no gobierna México, lo hacen los cárteles: Barron Trump News (20:00 h)

ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump

WOW ‼️Mexico is finally snapping out of the nightmare. People poured into the streets of Mexico City because they know the truth. Sheinbaum isn’t running the country. The CARTELS are. The whole ruling party is bought and paid for by narco money and everyone sees it now.

And here’s the part that has them shaking. Trump’s crackdown is hitting them so hard that cartel politicians are panicking. A Mexican senator literally said the president threatened to throw her in jail just for speaking out.

Mexico you better wake up fast. The cartel government is collapsing and they know it.

¡GUAU! México por fin está saliendo de la pesadilla. La gente salió a las calles de la Ciudad de México porque sabe la verdad. Sheinbaum no gobierna el país. Lo hacen los CÁRTELES. Todo el partido gobernante está comprado por el dinero del narcotráfico y ahora todos lo ven.

Y aquí está la parte que los tiene temblando. La represión de Trump los está golpeando tan fuerte que los políticos del cártel están entrando en pánico. Una senadora mexicana dijo literalmente que el presidente la amenazó con meterla en la cárcel solo por hablar.

México, más te vale despertar rápido. El gobierno del cártel se está derrumbando y lo saben.

