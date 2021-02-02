Senado confirma a Mayorkas como secretario de Seguridad Nacional (16:00 h)

Oaxaca de Juárez, 2 de febrero. Alejandro Mayorkas se convirtió este martes en el primer latino y en el primer inmigrante en encabezar el Departamento de Seguridad Interior (DHS) de Estados Unidos, una cartera que supervisa entre otros temas la política migratoria.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 19, 2021, Alejandro Mayorkas, nominee to be Secretary of Homeland Security is sworn in to testify during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington,DC. – The US Senate, with a 57-43 vote, on February 2, 2021 confirmed Cuban-born Mayorkas as the next secretary of homeland security, the first Hispanic and first immigrant to lead the department that oversees immigration and border issues. (Photo by ERIN SCOTT / POOL / AFP)
El Senado confirmó a Mayorkas, un hijo de refugiados cubanos nacido en La Habana, por 57 votos a favor y 43 en contra.
