Número de muertos en Irán se eleva a 50 tras represión en protestas: Human Rights Watch (19:00 h)

At least 50 people killed so far,and people continue protesting for their fundamental rights and dignity. Restrictions on the internet. International community must stand by Iranian people against one of our time’s most suppressive regimes. #IranProtests2022 #MahsaAmini https://t.co/TzYTOQI9a2

— M. Amiry-Moghaddam (@iranhr) September 23, 2022