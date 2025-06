“No sé cómo sobreviví”: Único sobreviviente del accidente de Air India rompe el silencio (12:30 h)

BREAKING:

There has miraculously been a SOLE SURVIVOR in the Air India crash this morning.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national, was seated in 11A and was able to get up and limp away from the crash site.

God is real. Miracles are real.

June 12, 2025