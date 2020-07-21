México suma 343 mil 396 casos positivos de Covid-19; además, hay 79 mil,112 sospechosos y 39 mil,485 muertos

En las últimas 24 horas, México registró 5 mil 172 casos nuevos y 301 muertes por #COVID19, para un total de 349 mil 396 contagios y 39 mil 485 fallecidos, informó la Secretaría de Salud @SSalud_mx esta noche.
COVID 19 en México
ES NECESARIO PRECISAR QUE ESTOS DATOS TIENEN DOS SEMANAS DE RETRASO
Información dada a conocer hoy
19/07/2020
Confirmados 349,396
Defunciones 39,485
Defunciones estimadas 41,324
Casos Activos estimados 46,820
Sospechosos 79,112
Negativos 399,443
Diferencias
Confirmados 7,172
Defunciones 301
Defunciones estimadas 275
Casos Activos estimados NO SE REPORTÓ INCREMENTO EN LOS CASOS. HUBO UN DESCENSO DE 3.278 CASOS
Sospechosos _ NO SE REPORTÓ INCREMENTO EN LOS CASOS. HUBO UN DESCENSO DE 4,430 CASOS_
Negativos 5,287
Deja un comentario