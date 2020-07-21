México suma 343 mil 396 casos positivos de Covid-19; además, hay 79 mil,112 sospechosos y 39 mil,485 muertos

2020/07/20  De Redacción ADN
0


En las últimas 24 horas, México registró 5 mil 172 casos nuevos y 301 muertes por #COVID19, para un total de 349 mil 396 contagios y 39 mil 485 fallecidos, informó la Secretaría de Salud @SSalud_mx esta noche.

COVID 19 en México
ES NECESARIO PRECISAR QUE ESTOS DATOS TIENEN DOS SEMANAS DE RETRASO
Información dada a conocer hoy
19/07/2020
Confirmados 349,396
Defunciones 39,485
Defunciones estimadas 41,324
Casos Activos estimados 46,820
Sospechosos 79,112
Negativos 399,443

Información dada a conocer ayer
19/07/2020
Confirmados 344,224
Defunciones 39,184
Defunciones estimadas 41,049
Casos Activos estimados 50,098
Sospechosos 83,542
Negativos 394,156

Diferencias
Confirmados 7,172
Defunciones 301
Defunciones estimadas 275
Casos Activos estimados NO SE REPORTÓ INCREMENTO EN LOS CASOS. HUBO UN DESCENSO DE 3.278 CASOS
Sospechosos _ NO SE REPORTÓ INCREMENTO EN LOS CASOS. HUBO UN DESCENSO DE 4,430 CASOS_
Negativos 5,287

