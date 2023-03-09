Mensaje del congresista Dan Crenshaw a AMLO (20:03 h)

Eliminating the drug cartels is in both America and Mexico’s interests.
Here is my message to the President of Mexico, @lopezobrador_: pic.twitter.com/a3LI6PBHj0
— Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2023
Eliminating the drug cartels is in both America and Mexico’s interests.
Here is my message to the President of Mexico, @lopezobrador_: pic.twitter.com/a3LI6PBHj0
— Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2023
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *
Nombre *
Correo electrónico *
Web
Δ
Deja un comentario