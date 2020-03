RIP Dr. Marcello Natali

Italian doc who warned about lack of PPE for medical workers, died from #COVID19 after working w/o gloves due to shortage, at age 57! https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/18/italian-doctor-dies-of-coronavirus-after-working-without-gloves-due-to-shortage …

We must do everything we can to protect our frontliners against #coronavirus!@EricTopol