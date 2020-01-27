Los talibanes afirman haber derribado en Afganistán un avión “que transportaba militares de alto rango de EE.UU.” (08:45 h)

2020/01/27  De Redacción ADN
0


Oaxaca de Juárez, 27 de enero. Los militantes del movimiento talibán han afirmado que este lunes derribaron un avión militar estadounidense sobre la provincia afgana de Ghazni, provocando la muerte de todos los ocupantes de la aeronave.

El Ejército de EE.UU., por su parte, ha declarado que está investigando el posible siniestro y que aún no está confirmada la pérdida del avión.

The Associated Press

@AP

BREAKING: A Taliban-affiliated journalist and a militant spokesman say a U.S. military aircraft has crashed in Afghanistan. The U.S. military says it is investigating the crash in Taliban-controlled territory but hasn’t confirmed the identity of the plane. http://apne.ws/NWqfqi6 

Afghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held eastern area

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A passenger plane from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines crashed Monday in a Taliban-held area of Ghazni province, local officials said. Arif Noori, spokesman for the…

apnews.com

127

Al Arabiya English

@AlArabiya_Eng

The Taliban shot down a plane carrying US military personnel in Afghanistan’s Ghazni, a spokesman says, adding that everyone on board was killed, including high-ranking officials. https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/world/2020/01/27/Taliban-says-it-shot-down-plane-carrying-US-military-personnel.html 

Video insertado

14

Horas antes este lunes varios medios de comunicación, citando a funcionarios afganos, han informado que un avión de pasajeros de la compañía aérea estatal afgana Ariana Afghan Airlines se ha estrellado en la provincia de Ghazni, localizada en el centro de Afganistán.

No obstante, la compañía aérea estatal afgana Ariana Afghan Airlines ha negado a través de un comunicado oficial los reportes publicados por varios medios que, citando a dos funcionarios afganos, afirman que uno de sus aviones de pasajeros se ha estrellado este 27 de enero.

TOLOnews

@TOLOnews

Video shows wreckage allegedly of reported plane crashed in Ghazni. The markings on the plane bear a resemblance to those belonging to US Air Force.

Video insertado

47

RT Español

Más información, en breve.

