Joe Biden celebra la detención de “El Mayo” Zambada, líder del Cártel de Sinaloa (17:30 h)

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on Arrests of Alleged Leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel Ismael Zambada Garcia (El Mayo) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez

: https://t.co/LumvDMKx2F pic.twitter.com/Wcm20MLrhC

— U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) July 26, 2024