Big Poppa, el bulldog que sufre depresión por no poder jugar con niños por Covid-19 (+video) (17:00 h)

2020/04/23  De Redacción ADN
Oaxaca de Juárez, 23 de abril. Big Poppa es una bulldog que sufre depresión por no poder jugar con los niños de su edificio, esto tras emitir las medidas preventivas por la pandemia de coronavirus.

 

Una usuaria compartió la imagen de su perrita en Twitter, indicó que mira con tristeza desde su balcón a niños jugando.

 

Rae Elle@RaeElle

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio

La grabación ya cuenta con más de 777 mil likes y ha sido retuiteada 86.8 veces. Y para aquellos que se enamoraron de Poppa, también la cinernauta compartió la cuenta de Instagram que le hizo al can.

 

Poppa has an IG: PoptheBulldog if anyone is interested

Rae Elle@RaeElle

🤣🤣 I bought Poppa a new bed during lockdown. It arrived to small but he wouldn’t get out of it 🤣

Información de:24 Horas
