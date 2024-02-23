Atlas Network desmiente a Morena luego de que inventó que Departamento de Justicia de EU financió hashtags contra AMLO (21:30 h)

Oaxaca de Juárez, 22 de febrero. Aquí el comunicado:

Over the last 24 hours, certain high-ranking political figures in Mexico have made completely unsubstantiated claims about Atlas Network that simply aren’t true.

In the 43 years since its founding, Atlas Network has never received a penny of funding from the U.S. government, nor do we represent the federal government or any public agency.

Our initiatives are not supported by international companies with specific interests in foreign countries, and none of our programs are funded by the corporations or industries listed in the claims made on Wednesday.

The vast majority of Atlas Network funding comes from pro-freedom individuals and foundations which are proud to advance individual liberty, free enterprise, and civil rights, and we are equally proud to champion those nonpartisan causes with the help of our independent think tank partners around the world.

Atlas Network has always been transparent about our mission to strengthen the freedom movement and increase prosperity for all people, so we encourage any interested party to visit our website and learn the truth for themselves at http://AtlasNetwork.org.

Traducción:

Durante las últimas 24 horas, ciertas figuras políticas de alto rango en México han hecho afirmaciones completamente infundadas sobre Atlas Network que simplemente no son ciertas.

En los 43 años transcurridos desde su fundación, Atlas Network nunca ha recibido un centavo de financiación del gobierno de los EE. UU., ni representamos al gobierno federal ni a ninguna agencia pública.

Nuestras iniciativas no cuentan con el apoyo de compañías internacionales con intereses específicos en países extranjeros, y ninguno de nuestros programas está financiado por las corporaciones o industrias enumeradas en las afirmaciones hechas el miércoles.

La gran mayoría de los fondos de Atlas Network provienen de fundaciones y personas a favor de la libertad que se enorgullecen de promover la libertad individual, la libre empresa y los derechos civiles, y estamos igualmente orgullosos de defender esas causas no partidistas con la ayuda de nuestros socios de think tanks independientes en todo el mundo. el mundo.

Atlas Network siempre ha sido transparente acerca de nuestra misión de fortalecer el movimiento por la libertad y aumentar la prosperidad para todas las personas, por lo que alentamos a cualquier parte interesada a visitar nuestro sitio web y conocer la verdad por sí mismos en http://AtlasNetwork.org .

