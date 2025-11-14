Anuncia Hegseth Operación Lanza del Sur (19:15 h)

Twit del Srio de Guerra, antes Srio de Defensa de USA
“El presidente Trump ordenó tomar medidas, y el Departamento de Guerra está cumpliendo.
Hoy anuncio la Operación LANZA DEL SUR.
Liderada por la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta Southern Spear y
@SOUTHCOM , esta misión defiende nuestra patria, expulsa a los narcoterroristas de nuestro hemisferio y protege a nuestra patria de las drogas que están matando a nuestra gente. El hemisferio occidental es la vecindad de Estados Unidos, y la protegeremos.”
***
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
@SecWar
President Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering. Today, I’m announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR. Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and
, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it.
